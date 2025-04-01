Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane displaying the new K500 note during the Bank of Zambia official launch of the new currency family at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 31st March 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

BANK of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya has announced that the new bank notes have been distributed countrywide, with the exception of the K100 and K50 notes, which are still in production. Meanwhile, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has expressed confidence that the country is in a good position to get back to single-digit inflation. During the launch of the new notes, Monday, Dr Kalyalya said the K50 and K100 notes would be available in September, once the Central Bank had sufficient supply of the new notes. “Starting today, the moment the Honourable Minister pronounces that these notes have been issued, that’s when they will become legal tender. The arrangement is that throughout the country we have...