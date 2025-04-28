FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is encouraging that Zambia’s macroeconomic environment is showing remarkable signs of recovery and stability, a testament to the sound economic reforms government has been implementing since 2021. Speaking during the 2025 first quarter national development coordinating committee meeting, Wednesday, Dr Musokotwane said Zambia’s resilience has continued to shine through so many challenges. “This gathering affords us a timely opportunity to reflect on the strides we made in 2024. It took boldness and strong resilience by all of us to take on emerging challenges and devise workable solutions, under the focussed leadership of our President Hakainde Hichilema. As a result of this strong commitment and a strong resolve to overcome emerging challenges,...