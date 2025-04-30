Marvis Mwale a grade five pupil and Ivy Daka a grade four pupil (r) draw water from Chongwe river for bathing Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Marvis Mwale a grade five pupil and Ivy Daka a grade four pupil (r) draw water from Chongwe river for bathing Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE International Development Association (IDA) has financed a $33 million grant to enhance Zambia’s water supply and sanitation services. In a statement, Tuesday, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia Achim Fock revealed that the Water Supply and Sanitation Services in Growth Centers Program, financed by the grant from IDA, would focus on selected water supply and sanitation commercial utilities including Kafubu, Luapula, North-western, and Western provinces. “The Water Supply and Sanitation Services in Growth Centers Program, financed by a $33 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) would focus on selected water supply and sanitation commercial utilities including Kafubu, Luapula, North-western, and Western provinces. It will be implemented by the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation (MWDS) in collaboration...