IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke says there is need for the Bank of Zambia’s stance on the monetary policy to be supportive of stable prices. Speaking with the media, Tuesday, Clarke recounted that Zambia had found itself in tremendous financial difficulties a few years ago. When asked how the country could reduce its high inflation rate, Clarke pointed out that the monetary policy had to be supportive of stable prices among other factors. “So, Zambia has found itself in tremendous financial difficulties a few years ago. Since then, it has implemented very courageous and ambitious reforms. Unfortunately, it was affected by shocks since then, including shocks that are outside the control of the Zambian people. Including the inflation shock...