THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed Phesto Musonda as a Non-Executive Director and Board Chairperson of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH). In a statement, Wednesday, ZCCM-IH’s Secretary, Charles Mjumphi described Musonda as a seasoned entrepreneur and a prominent figure in Zambia’s construction and mining industries who brought over three decades of experience. “In accordance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (LuSE Rules), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH or the Company) wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that, effective 9 June 2025, the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has appointed Phesto Musonda as a Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the ZCCMIH Board. Phesto Musonda is a seasoned entrepreneur and a prominent figure...