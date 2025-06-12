ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says 13 private companies applied to construct hydropower stations in Mpika District as of December 2024, with only two advancing to the implementation agreement stage. Responding to a question from Mpika MP Francis Kapyanga during a Questions for Oral Answer session in the National Assembly, Chikote said the applications targeted sites including Kapamba Falls, Mutinondo, and other waterfalls in the area. He revealed that four companies had been granted authority to conduct feasibility studies for projects with a combined potential output of 375 megawatts. Chikote added that both Kapamba and Mutinondo Falls were already under private sector development, with feasibility studies completed. “Indeed, Madam Speaker as of 2024, 13 private sector companies were successful applicants, however...