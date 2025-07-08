THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has announced that during its June Environmental Assessment Committee meeting, it approved 115 development projects with a total investment value of US$627 million. ZEMA says among the approved projects are the proposed construction of a ZAMMSA Regional Medical Warehouse in Kabwe District, as well as the upgrade of critical airport infrastructure at Mansa Airport, valued at over K739 million. In a statement, Monday, ZEMA Corporate Affairs Manager Ruth Kamwi said the approved projects represent various sectors, including mining, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture. “The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA)’s 33rd Environmental Assessment Committee (EAC) June 2025 meeting of the Board of Directors has approved Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) for 115 developmental projects worth $627...