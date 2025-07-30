LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LUSE) Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kabaso has called for targeted policy reforms to encourage State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to list on the local exchange market. Speaking during a townhall meeting on midyear budget performance, Kabaso said listing SOEs on LUSE would boost market capitalisation, increase private sector participation, and help build a more resilient economy. He questioned why major state entities in ICT, telecoms, and mining were not yet listed on the exchange, describing them as “low-hanging fruit” for economic transformation. “The only way we can then be able to create a resilient economy, let’s anchor our private sector on an exchange, because then that particular capital is sitting within the hands of the local participants. And also,...