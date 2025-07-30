LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LUSE) Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kabaso has called for targeted policy reforms to encourage State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to list on the local exchange market. Speaking during a townhall meeting on midyear budget performance, Kabaso said listing SOEs on LUSE would boost market capitalisation, increase private sector participation, and help build a more resilient economy. He questioned why major state entities in ICT, telecoms, and mining were not yet listed on the exchange, describing them as “low-hanging fruit” for economic transformation. “The only way we can then be able to create a resilient economy, let’s anchor our private sector on an exchange, because then that particular capital is sitting within the hands of the local participants. And also,...

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here