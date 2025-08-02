TRADE Kings Group says it has invested over $750 million in the past 30 years to develop advanced processing facilities across key sectors such as soaps, detergents, home care products, and food and beverages, as part of its commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development. Speaking at the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka, Trade Kings Group Head of Public Relations Bridget Kambobe said the company had consistently responded to the effects of climate change through innovation, diversification, and investment in resilient industries. “This year’s Agricultural Commercial Show is extremely exciting for us as a business and specifically Trade Kings turns 30 this year and for the last 30 years we have grown as a leader in the manufacturing...