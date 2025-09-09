International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Eric Lautier making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Zambia, Eric Lautier, says government is lagging in fully implementing the Open Access policy on the TAZAMA Pipeline. Lautier, who featured on Sunday Interview, also projected that Zambia’s inflation would decrease to 7.9 per cent in 2026. He noted that while progress had been made, there were still challenges in some reform areas. “You also had the revision of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, right? So, this is also ongoing consultation and legal drafting so that’s where I will see the reform lagging a bit and then the full implementation of the Open Access on the TAZAMA pipeline was also lagging because there are quite a few problems. There has been a few back...