MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says President Hakainde Hichilema has taught party members to be truthful and deliver what they promise to the people. And Kabuswe says illegal mining makes artisanal miners poorer while enriching crooks. Meanwhile, ZCCM-IH says money will be made available to purchase gold mined by artisanal miners. Speaking during the official handover ceremony of certificates to Artisanal Miners in Mufumbwe and Kasempa, Kabuswe said President Hichilema was running the country on the principle of fulfilling promises made to the Zambian people. “I think the last time I was here, we spoke and when we were giving the offer letter, some of us were thinking it was a [joke]. I told you that I would...