ECONOMICS Association of Zambia (EAZ) National Secretary Dr Nicholus Mainza has commended government for making significant progress in its debt restructuring process, with about 94 percent of its debt being covered by agreements in line with the set parameters. But Dr Mainza says he does not agree with the proposal by the IMF Resident Representative in Zambia, Eric Lautier, for the country to consider introducing a higher tax bracket for personal income to enhance revenue collection. He argues that taxing individuals more will only increase the cost of living. On Friday, Lautier said Zambia had made significant progress in its debt restructuring process, with about 94 percent of its debt being covered by agreements in line with the set parameters....