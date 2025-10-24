ZNFU president Jervis Zimba says there will be no momentum from farmers to grow maize if the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) delays in paying them. Zimba was responding to media reports quoting Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri, who disclosed that FRA would pay farmers once funds from the maize export venture to Malawi materialised. In an interview on Thursday, Zimba said government must clarify its statement that farmers will only be paid after the maize export to Malawi, warning that delays could compromise food security. “At the moment, there’s momentum to grow maize for the country. It will slow down the momentum — and remember, farmers get income once a year. It will have serious repercussions. Remember, the people who sold...