THE 2025 Labour Force Survey Report has disclosed that out of the 12.8 million working-age population, 4.76 million are employed. The Report also disclosed that youth unemployment rate stood at 14.2 percent in 2025. According to the Report, Zambia’s working-age population reached 12.8 million in 2025, with the labour force estimated at 5.28 million. Speaking during a presentation of the findings, Friday, ZamStats Statistician General Sheila Mudenda stated that it has been conducting the Labour Force Survey quarterly since 2017 in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Finance. “ZamStats have been conducting the Labour Force Survey on a quarterly basis and this quarterly basis undertaking of the Labour Force Survey began in 2017 and we’ve been working...