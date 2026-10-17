ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda has stressed the need for strong domestic resource mobilization in building economic resilience. In a statement issued by ZRA, Friday, during the panel discussion at the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, Banda stated that modern and resilient revenue administrations were critical to broadening the tax base. “Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda has underscored the importance of strong domestic resource mobilisation in building economic resilience in a shock-prone world, emphasising the need to leverage innovation, technology, data analytics and strategic partnerships to strengthen revenue collection and fiscal sustainability. Speaking during a panel discussion titled ‘Building Fiscal Resilience in a Shock-Prone World’...