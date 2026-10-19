ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda says Zambia is accelerating reforms to strengthen domestic revenue collection, improve taxpayer compliance and secure sustainable financing for public services. Banda was speaking during the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok. In a statement released by the Secretary to the Treasury, Sunday, Banda stated that revenue reforms were consistent with the priorities outlined in the October 9, 2026, Staff-Level Agreement between Zambia and the IMF on a proposed $1.472 billion, 36-month Extended Credit Facility. “Zambia is accelerating reforms to strengthen domestic revenue collection, improve taxpayer compliance, and secure sustainable financing for public services. Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda has said the country...