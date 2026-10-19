Ministry of Mines and Minerals development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta making his remarks during the 2024 Zambia Alternative Mining Indaba (ZAMI) at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 27th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Mines and Minerals development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta making his remarks during the 2024 Zambia Alternative Mining Indaba (ZAMI) at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 27th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Mines Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta says government has no intention to fully nationalise the mines, adding that 100 percent state ownership is not attainable at Zambia’s current level of development. Dr Kabeta was speaking during a press briefing on the upcoming Third Edition of the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka (ZAMII 2026), scheduled from Monday, October 19 to Friday October 23, 2026. Dr Kabeta said Zambia had been through the cycle of nationalisation and privatization, noting that the current model where private investors lead with ZCCM-IH as a shareholder was the most sensible approach. He said 100 percent ownership of the mines would not be an economical way of spending public money. “We have been in the...