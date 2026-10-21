ZAFFICO says its partnership with Microfinance Zambia will enable workers, small-scale traders, homeowners and businesses to access timber and other wood products through flexible financing arrangements. Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ZAFFICO Managing Director Mundia Mundia said the partnership was part of the company’s contribution to the Grow Zambia Agenda, which seeks to promote inclusive economic growth and create opportunities for citizens. ZAFFICO Managing Director Mundia Mundia (r) making his remarks during a signing ceremony “This marks a great achievement in our journey to make ZAFFICO’s products and services accessible to the Zambian people. This includes the small-scale, the large-scale businesses, public service employees and those in the private sector who continue to serve this...