A SISTER to the Lusaka lawyer who poisoned her son and attempted to kill herself has sought an interim order that Namwene Kamoto Phiri be admitted to the care and supervision of the Chainama Hills College Hospital. In an affidavit in support of originating summons filed in the Lusaka High Court, Esther Phiri Ng’ambi revealed that her sister was still trying to kill herself as she had previously attempted to remove her cannula as well as other medical devices. Ng’ambi wants an order that she be appointed as Namwene’s Supporter,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.