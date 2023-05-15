THE state has asked the Constitutional Court to strike out certain amendments made by former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu to his petition in which he is challenging the removal of his immunity. The state has submitted that the leave granted to Lungu was to amend the petition as formulated in the proposed petition and not generally as he pleases. This is the matter in which Lungu asked the ConCourt to cite Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri for contempt of court for revoking his immunity from prosecution. Lungu argued that Phiri’s act was calculated to directly interfere with and frustrate the proceedings before the ConCourt on the said immunity agreement by rendering the matter nugatory and an academic exercise,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.