FORMER First Lady Esther Lungu yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle. In this matter, Esther is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, as well as Kapambwe Lungu and Catherine Banda with theft of a motor vehicle and other theft charges. At the last sitting, Magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula ruled that she could not preside over the matter because count five fell under the Economic and Financial Crimes Court. However, lawyers representing Esther argued that the court had the jurisdiction to preside over the matter. Jonas Zimba argued that there was no prescription as to which court was designated as a Financial Crimes Court at the…...