A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the market value for one of former Kabushi PF member of Bowman Lusambo’s farms in Chamba Valley is K17,600,000, while its reinstatement value is K13,500,000. Paul Moyo, 45, a Senior evaluation and property management officer, told the court that Lusambo’s other farm which has six incomplete flats has the market value of K5,200,000 and a reinstatement value of K4,400,000. Moyo was testifying in a matter in which Lusambo, 47, is facing two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, contrary to section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010. It is alleged in count one that between May 1, 2015,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.