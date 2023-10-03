FORMER mines minister Richard Musukwa has dragged the state to the High Court seeking an order that the search and seizure of his properties without being charged or tried for any offence violates his rights to a fair trial. He argues that the state’s action also jeopardises and impugns his right to be presumed innocent. Musukwa, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent, also wants a declaration that the officers from DEC have no authority to issue seizure warrants in the manner they did and against the law as his rights to a fair trial are likely to be violated. According to a petition filed in the High Court on September 29, 2023, Musukwa submitted that officers seized…...



