PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that his defamation of the President case is a matter that was supposed to be dealt with or resolved on a political platform, unlike engaging the court. In relation to claims that President Hakainde Hichilema had summoned judges at his private residence, Nakacinda explained that the said words do not depict the full context of what he was communicating. Nakacinda told the court that the information he was disseminating speaks to the effect that there was an “intention to start summoning judges for purposes of advancing an agenda to take us back to a one-party state”. In this matter, it is alleged that Nakacinda on December 13,…...



