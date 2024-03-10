AFTER only three years of marriage, a once happy couple of Lusaka is now divorcing on grounds of personality and character differences. 25-year-old Peter Tembo pleaded with the Matero Local Court to dissolve the marriage between him and his 24-year-old wife, Esther Kalunga, because of her character flaws. Kalunga of Chikumbi area in Lusaka’s nine miles sued her husband for divorce in order to hear from him why he had lost interest in her and demanding that she returns to her parents’ house. But in a turn of events, Tembo insisted that the court should end the marriage because his wife always insulted and disrespected him. Kalunga initially told the court that despite her commencing the divorce case, she was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.