THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has referred former Home Affairs minister Lt Ronnie Shikapwasha’s widow to the Lusaka High Court to stand trial for the alleged murder of her husband. Jane Lusengo, 73, faces one count of murder under Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The charge states that Lusengo, on January 15, 2024, in Lusaka, unlawfully caused the death of Ronnie Shikapwasha. During the hearing before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, the case was assigned to Magistrate Kegan Litia. Upon explaining the charge to Lusengo, State Prosecutor Patrick Mungula informed the court that consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gilbert Phiri, to proceed with the trial in the High Court was obtained....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.