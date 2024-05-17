A LUSAKA businessman has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration and order that the Mobile Money Transaction Levy Act No.16 of 2023 is unconstitutional and therefore void. Bishop Njanji, a resident of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area, has cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter. In his petition, Njanji asked the court to take judicial notice that the mobile money levy violates the Constitution since it applies in its effect to children who were not taxpayers by virtue of lacking the legal capacity to pay taxes. “The petitioner is an economist, senior researcher and self-employed businessman. Your petitioner became aware of the enactment of the Mobile Money Transaction Levy Act No.16 of 2023,...



