Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga speaking to the press after filing his nomination for FAZ presidency at football house in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has petitioned the state in the High Court seeking a declaration that the seizure of his passport by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is in contravention of Articles 11 and 22 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia. Kamanga also wants an order that the state immediately surrender and release his passport. He further wants an order for the payment of general damages and an order for the payment of special damages for the loss of business. Kamanga is also demanding a declaration that the requirement by the state that he appears before DEC officers for the purpose of extending his bond pending the conclusion of investigations is in contravention of Articles 11 and Article 18 (1)...