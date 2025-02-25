THE Kasama High Court has declared that former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s imprisonment does not take away his right to any form of medical treatment or services. Kasama High Court Judge Mathew Zulu ordered that Mwamba be immediately subjected to medical assessment by an independent medical board to ascertain whether his ailments are beyond locally available medical expertise. On October 9, 2024, Magistrate Sandford Ngobola convicted and sentenced Mwamba to five years imprisonment with hard labour for conflict of interest and being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Mwamba had petitioned the state in the Kasama High Court, seeking a declaration that his imprisonment did not take away his right to any form of medical...



