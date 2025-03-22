THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set April 14, 2025, as the judgement date in the case of social media blogger Elias Musyani, who is accused of harassing popular Zambian artiste Elton Mulenga, alias Yo Maps, and his wife, Kidist Kifle, online. This follows Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya’s ruling, Friday, that Musyani had a case to answer. However, the blogger opted to remain silent in his defence. Meanwhile, Musyani was apprehended by plainclothes police officers outside the courtroom shortly after his matter was adjourned. His arrest is linked to an alleged cybercrime involving a social media post made on February 7, 2024, on the Facebook page High Profile Official. Musyani is facing two counts of harassment via electronic communication, in violation of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here