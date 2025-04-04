A CHINESE national has objected to the forfeiture of 1,898 Mopane logs to the state.

Sena Plus Investments Limited Director Wang Xuexin has told the High Court that he is lawfully entitled to possession of the property, either through ownership, lease, or hire arrangements and that none of the property is tainted.

In this matter, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, to forfeit to the state a Chinese company dealing in logs and timber, including 1,898 Mopane logs, 152 Mukwa logs, 19 Mupapa logs and 40 planks, as they are tainted properties.

Phiri wants Sena Plus Investments Limited, a forklift with serial number TS 2510002-2016, four wood misers, a truck horse with registration number ARC 4827 and trailer registration number ARC 6223 ZMB, a truck and trailer registration number AAA 048 SF, a wheel loader, among other properties, to be forfeited to the state.

But in an affidavit in opposition to Phiri’s application for a non-conviction-based forfeiture order of tainted property, Wang stated that he purchased the logs subject to forfeiture after the producers or sellers provided him with documents proving their legal ownership and possession of the said logs.

“That on July 28, 2022, I applied for incorporation of Sena Plus Investments Limited, with PACRA whose primary business is logging. That as a timber merchant, I incorporated the company to facilitate the export of timber and in that regard, I began purchasing various types of timber including Mukwa logs, Mupapa logs, and Mopane logs. That I only purchased the said logs, which are now subject to forfeiture after the producers or sellers provided me with documents proving their legal ownership and possession of the said logs,” he stated.

He further submitted that in order to establish his company, he had been receiving capital from China.

“That the sellers produced legal documents such as receipts, felling permits, conveyancing licenses and merchants’ agreements. That in establishing the company, I have been receiving capital from the Republic of China, which funds I have invested in Sena Plus Investments limited. There is now produced and shown to me an exhibit marked “WX3,” which is a bank statement from FNB Zambia Limited, demonstrating the receipt of funds used for setting up the business and purchasing the logs in question,” he stated.

Wang stated that the logs were purchased using legally acquired funds, adding that the company premises were leased and could not be subject to forfeiture.

“That the logs in question were purchased using legally acquired funds and at no time have I used money derived from any criminal activity to acquire the said property. That as demonstrated above, the company has purchased the logs in question from legitimate sources. That I have been advised by my Advocates, that the said logs do not amount to tainted property and therefore cannot be subject to forfeiture by the state,” he stated.

“That furtherance of setting up the company for the export of timber and obtaining the requisite licenses, I entered into a lease agreement for the premises cited as Sena Plus Investments Limited, plot no. 185609, Lusaka. The lease agreement between Shunya Enterprises Limited and Sena Plus Investments Limited. That since the premises are leased and not owned by me, I have [been] advised by my Advocates’ that they cannot be subject to forfeiture”.

Wang further stated that the equipment which the DPP sought to be forfeited to the state were hired from a Mozambican national and a Zambian named Eric Lungu.

“That in order to operate the business, I hired various equipment from Mozambique from a company known as Kai Hong Sociedade Limitada and also from an individual named Eric Lungu. That among the equipment hired are two fork lifters and wheel loader model which demonstrate ownership of the equipment and paperwork authorizing their movements from Mozambique to Zambia. That I also hired a front loader from Kai Hong Sociedade Limitada, which is among the properties that the DPP seeks to have forfeited. That among the trucks listed for forfeiture, the truck and trailer with registration numbers AAA 049 SF and AAA 048 SF were also hired from Kai Hong Sociedade Limitada by Sena Plus Investments Limited,” stated Wang.

“That in addition, the four wood misers listed for forfeiture were hired by Sena Plus Investments Limited from Mr Eric Lungu. That the aforementioned trucks and equipment were supposed to be returned to their respective owners but before this could be done, they [were] seized as part of the forfeiture proceedings. That the hired equipment and vehicles do not constitute tainted property and are not proceeds of crime. Consequently, they cannot be subject to forfeiture by the state. That I am lawfully entitled to possession of the said property, either through ownership, lease, or hire arrangements and none of the property in question constitutes tainted property within the meaning of the law”.