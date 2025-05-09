NATIONAL Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has sued Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) in the Lusaka High Court demanding payment of K129,511,169.32 in respect of penalty arrears from non and late payment of contributions. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, NAPSA stated that NCZ accumulated debt in penalty arrears amounting to K395,793,867.15. NAPSA further stated that NCZ later requested for a penalty waiver which was granted and left the penalty arrears at K129,511,169.32 but refused to settle the amount. “At trial, the plaintiff will aver that the defendant is registered as a contributing employer under the National Pension Scheme Act No.40 of 1996. At the trial of this action, the plaintiff will aver that...