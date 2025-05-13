FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he did not purchase two helicopters using his allowances as they were personal emoluments. Malanji also told the court that the aircrafts were purchased by Gibson Power System and Gibson Air Charters, his companies. In this matter, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged in the first count that Yamba, on dates unknown, but between January 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 in Lusaka, being Secretary to the Treasury, jointly and whilst...