Former President Edgar Lungu with wife, Esther, arriving at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter she is charged with theft of motor vehicles and other properties in Lusaka on Tuesday 14th May 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Airports Corporation Limited has told the High Court that former president Edgar Lungu and first lady Esther are not exempted from a full security screening at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA). The Corporation has also told the court that it charged and dismissed a former manager for failing to report an irregularity to his superiors regarding a security breach. In this matter, Paul Kasonde, who held the position of Manager for Aviation Security (AVSEC), sued the Corporation, seeking damages for unfair dismissal following an incident where former president Edgar Lungu was cleared at the KKIA without full security screening. Kasonde is also claiming damages for mental and emotional trauma or anguish, as well as payment of all the unpaid...