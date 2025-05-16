THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has jailed a 38-year-old bus conductor of Kaunda Square Stage One and four others for stealing phones and other items from motor vehicles at Kafue Roundabout. Joshua Ndeba, identified as the mastermind, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour, while the others have been jailed for two years imprisonment for the same charge. The accused in this matter are Ndeba, a bus conductor of Kaunda Square Stage One; Chrispin Mulenga, 47, a businessman of Chawama; Charles Lungu, 39, a general worker at Intercity Bus Terminus; Penford Sampa, 32, a salesman at Intercity Bus Terminus; Nox Kabaso, 38, a businessman from John Laing; and Emmanuel Nsofu, 20, from John Laing. The six were charged...