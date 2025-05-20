THE Lusaka High Court has heard that the late Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Gutila Muleya, had expressed concern about work-related stress and wished he had protection. Testifying before Justice Vincent Siloka, Gutila’s brother, Muntanga Muleya, 46, said the late IBA chief often spoke about challenges at work and his desire to be remembered for doing the right thing. In this case, four individuals; Francis Chipyoka, 42, M’Thusani Baza Dokowe, 29 (a police officer), Alex Caleb Zulu, 30 (also a police officer), and Samuel Baza Dokowe, 37 (an engineer), are jointly charged with murder. The offence is contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. According to the charge, the four, acting...