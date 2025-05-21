Former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and his counterpart Livestock and Fisheries David Shamulenga at the Orientation workshop for Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018. - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and his counterpart Livestock and Fisheries David Shamulenga at the Orientation workshop for Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018. - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development permanent secretary Charles Mushota has appealed his sentence in the Lusaka High Court following his conviction for corruption. Mushota has also asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to grant him bail pending his appeal against a four-year sentence. However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has objected to Mushota’s application for bail pending the hearing and determination of his appeal. In March, Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate Silvia Munyinya convicted and sentenced Mushota to four years imprisonment with hard labour for willful failure to follow procedure in the procurement of the Ministry of Infrastructure building valued at over US$5 million. Particulars of the offence were that Mushota, between November 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017, in...