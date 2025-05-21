FORMER Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has been sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment with hard labour for seditious practices, but the sentence has been suspended for 12 months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu has convicted Zulu on one of the three counts he was facing and acquitted him on the remaining two. Zulu was charged with three counts of seditious practices, contrary to Section 57(1)(b) and read with Section 60(1)(b) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In count one, Zulu was accused of uttering seditious words between May 26 and 27, 2024, in Lusaka, allegedly aimed at inciting discontent among citizens. He...