THE Lusaka High Court has adjourned the murder trial of former Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya, due to logistical challenges in presenting state witnesses. When the matter came up for continued trial before Judge Vincent Siloka yesterday, Chief State Advocate Nkumbiza Mumba requested an adjournment, citing serious difficulties in facilitating the attendance of witnesses. “It’s with deep regret that we inform the court that we are unable to proceed on grounds that we have faced very serious logistical challenges in facilitating the attendance of witnesses today. The witnesses we had planned to testify before court today have not been brought due to unforeseen logistical issues. We are aware of the need for justice to be dispensed in...