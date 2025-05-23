A FORMER Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that then-Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji was appointed by former president Edgar Lungu to deliver a message to the president of Turkey in December 2020. Testifying before Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, Chalwe Lombe, 57, said Malanji was dispatched as a special envoy and that he accompanied him on the trip to Turkey. Lombe said the team later travelled to Morocco after fulfilling the assignment in Ankara. The testimony came as part of an ongoing case in which Fredson Yamba, the former Secretary to the Treasury, is facing two counts of willful failure to follow applicable law, while Malanji faces eight counts related to possession of...