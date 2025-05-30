THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted former University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) president Gabriel Banda for proposing violence at the institution. Meanwhile, Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has reserved Banda’s sentencing for today, May 30. In this matter, Banda was facing a charge of proposing violence or breaches of the law to assemblies contrary to Section 91(a)(b)(c) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in the case were that Banda, on September 18, 2023, in Lusaka, without lawful excuse to the University of Zambia (UNZA) Assembly, did make a statement to cause an act calculated to lead to destruction or damage to any property. Delivering judgement yesterday, Magistrate Kasanda held that the state...