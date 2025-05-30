LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has ordered Mpika MP Francis Kapyanga and his Nakonde counterpart, Lukas Simumba, to pay K50,000 each for failing to avail Chilufya Tayali before the court. This was after Magistrate Munyinya noted that Kapyanga and Simumba had failed to present Tayali before court since early last year when she issued a warrant of arrest against the accused. Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard that Tayali needs money to return to Zambia. In this matter, Equity and Economic Party (EPP) president Tayali is facing one count of harassment utilizing means of electronic communication contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021. Allegations are that Tayali, on November...