LUSAKA Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya has sentenced a security guard and a barman in Lusaka to one year imprisonment each for stealing a phone worth K8,500. In this matter, Bevin Sifukwe and Nathan Mwamba, on April 26, 2025, in Lusaka, stole a Samsung cell phone worth K8,500, the property of Sheila Kalaba, contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. When the matter came up before Magistrate Mwenya yesterday, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and were convicted accordingly. Meanwhile, during mitigation, Sifukwe and Mwamba asked for forgiveness, stating that they would never steal again. However, Magistrate Mwenya, in passing judgement, sentenced the two to one year imprisonment each. “I sentence you to...