A 25-year-old woman of Lusaka’s John Laing compound has pleaded not guilty to the charge of deserting her three-month-old baby. In this case, Mumbe Nalube is charged with child desertion contrary to Section 168 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. According to the charge, between February 27 and March 3, 2025, Nalube, being the parent of Cephas Nalube, willfully and without lawful or reasonable cause, is alleged to have deserted her child and left him without any means of support. When the matter came up before Magistrate Kawana Mwamfuli on Monday, Nalube told the court that she had left her baby in the care of a friend. She claimed that upon returning later the same...