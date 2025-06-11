ZESCO Limited and Savenda General Insurance Limited have agreed to discontinue the case before the Lusaka High Court in which ZESCO had sued demanding K1.3 million. The two parties have entered a consent order before the Lusaka High Court to discontinue the matter. In this matter, ZESCO Limited had dragged Savenda General Insurance Limited to the Lusaka High Court, demanding K1.3 million over its alleged failure to honour a performance bond after a contractor defaulted on delivering essential electrical equipment. According to the consent order filed in the Lusaka High Court, the parties agreed to discontinue the case after having agreed to the terms of settlement. “The parties having agreed to the terms of settlement in the matter herein by...