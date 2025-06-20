A MANAGING Director at Opulent Trek Car Hire and Tours has told the Lusaka High Court that a maroon RAV4 vehicle was hired by Caleb Zulu, a police officer, one of the suspects in the murder of IBA Director General Guntila Muleya, for police operations. Saviour Musonda, who identified the vehicle as a Toyota RAV4, registration number BAR 8049, during the scene visit, told the court that the vehicle in question was only returned after July 24, 2024. In this case, four individuals; Francis Chipyoka, 42, M’Thusani Baza Dokowe, 29 (a police officer), Alex Caleb Zulu, 30 (also a police officer), and Samuel Baza Dokowe, 37 (an engineer), are jointly charged with murder. The offence is contrary to Section 200...