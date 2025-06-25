THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted former Mfuwe member of parliament Maureen Mabonga K50,000 cash bail pending appeal, with two working sureties required to pay K20,000 each. In May, Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda sentenced Mabonga to eight months simple imprisonment and fined her K1,600 for sedition. The magistrate, however, acquitted the lawmaker on count two of seditious practices, stating that the uttered words were not seditious. Mabonga now remains out on bail as her legal team prepares for the appeal process. In this matter, Mabonga was charged with two counts of seditious practices. In count one, Mabonga was alleged to have on a date unknown but between May 25 and May 28, 2024, in Lusaka, uttered seditious words: “Do...