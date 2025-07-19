THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a Chinese couple to one year imprisonment for drug trafficking. In this matter, Kexia Zhenga and Chenjiang Chen stood charged and pleaded guilty to two offences of drug trafficking. In the first count, the two were charged with the offence of trafficking in narcotic substances contrary to section 15(112) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021 as read with Statutory Instrument No. 119 of 1995 of the Laws of Zambia. In the second count, the two convicts were charged with the offence of trafficking in psychotropic substances contrary to section 15/11(2) of the Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021 as read with Instrument No. 119 of...