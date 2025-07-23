THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted actor Leo Simukoko, famous for his character ‘Mushala’, of indecent assault charges. In this matter, Simukoko, 33, was charged with indecent assault on a female, contrary to Section 137 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence alleged that Simukoko, on March 11, 2022, in Lusaka, indecently assaulted Otridah Kapona. When the matter came up for judgement, Magistrate Crispin Hampungani said there was nothing corroborating the complainant’s evidence to warrant a finding of a case to answer for the accused. “I have gone through the record and analysed the evidence of all the prosecution witnesses and I find that there is nothing corroborating the evidence of...