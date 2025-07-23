FORMER Mongu High Court judge Wilfred Muma has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that he did not advise late former president Edgar Lungu legally on his instructions requesting the Army Commander to surrender the certificate of title for the property in Woodlands to PF. In the previous sitting, Muma had told the court that former Army Commander General Paul Mihova was instructed by Lungu to surrender the land in Woodlands in exchange for a much bigger piece of land along Airport Road. Muma said between late 2017 and early 2018, while serving as Commissioner of Lands, he received a letter from the Patriotic Front applying for a four-hectare piece of land on which to construct the party’s secretariat....